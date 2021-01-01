Signing out of account, Standby...
Emir Dukic
Latest
Full House: What The Short-Term Rental Boom Means for Multifamily
COVID-19 has been an inflection point, a watershed moment we’ll certainly look back on when we trace the changing investor landscape in the real estat...
More Authors You Might Like
-
Aidan Sowa
CEO of Sowa Marketing Agency
-
Morissa Schwartz
Owner of Dr. Rissy's Writing & Marketing
-
Nick Gilmour
CEO of Gilmour Group
-
Spencer Price
Co-Founder and CEO of Halla
-
Les Ottolenghi
CITO
-
Reesy Floyd-Thompson
Author. Advocate. Digital Wonder Woman
-
-
Donald Owens
author of Burn Fuel Better