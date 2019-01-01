The Entrepreneur of the Year® competition sponsored by Sanlam and BUSINESS/PARTNERS is an annual competition that recognises and honours successful South African entrepreneurs in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector. The competition celebrates excellence in entrepreneurship with the aim to inspire others to venture into and succeed in the world of business.The competition sponsored by Sanlam and BUSINESS/PARTNERS has built up a stellar reputation of unearthing and celebrating top South African entrepreneurs in the SMEs sector.
About Entrepreneur of the year
More From Entrepreneur of the year
Company Post South Africa
Enter The 2018 Entrepreneur Of The Year® Competition To Win Prizes Over R2 Million
The Entrepreneur of the Year® competition sponsored by Sanlam and BUSINESS/PARTNERS aims to honour, benefit and uplift South African SMEs. Now in its 30th year, the competition celebrates excellence in entrepreneurship, serving as an inspiration to others to succeed in the world of business.