Eric Brouwers

Vice President Middle-East and Africa at Barco NV Dubai

Eric Brouwers is Vice President Middle-East and Africa at Barco NV Dubai, Dubai, UAE, where he oversees the company’s operations across a variety of selected professional markets: control rooms, defense and aerospace, digital cinema, healthcare, media and entertainment, and simulation and virtual reality. Before joining Barco, Brouwers was the CEO of Mitra Energy and Infrastructure SA , General Manager of Cherokee Europe, and a member of the executive committee of the public company Cherokee International in California, USA. Prior to this, he worked with Alcatel and the France Telecom Orange Group. Brouwers has operational experience in high tech manufacturing, software, and product maintenance services, besides business management. He holds a master's degree in electronic engineering from the University of Louvain in Belgium, and an MBA from the Flanders Business School in Antwerp, Belgium, and the Kellogg School of Management, Chicago IL, USA.

He serves as a member of the Board of Directors of CityMesh NV, nCentric NV, BEC/IEC, Be-One Communication.  He is also a former Vice President of Agoria IT, Belgium’s largest employers’ organization and trade association. 

How To Keep People Engaged During Meetings
Tech is a powerful tool for solving the UAE's productivity puzzle, but only when it is used correctly.
