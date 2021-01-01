Eric S. Thurston

Eric S. Thurston

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President and CEO of TCP Software

Eric S. Thurston is the president and CEO of TCP Software. He has more than 20 years of software industry expertise and is an accomplished software leader, enabling many of the world’s leading organizations to improve business performance with technology solutions.

https://www.tcpsoftware.com/

Follow Eric S. Thurston on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Future of Entrepreneurship

5 Ways Working in Private Equity Is Like Playing Soccer

With its fast-paced environment and emphasis on teamwork, private-equity investment can feel like a sport.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like