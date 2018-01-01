Erin Schultz

Associate Editor

Erin Schultz is a former associate editor Entrepreneur.com. She has a masters degree in journalism from Columbia University and spent the last few years as a writer and editor covering community happenings on Long Island's East End. She's been published around the U.S. (and a few other countries), and her video work has been featured on the Discovery Channel.

Why Ego Is the Enemy in the Pursuit of Success
Author Ryan Holiday explains how you can avoid letting ego sabotage achieving your higher goals.
2 min read
How the Nerdist's Chris Hardwick Juggles 41 Podcasts, 2 TV Shows and Runs a Media Network
Entrepreneur Network partner Alex Berman outlines ways this busy comedian gets stuff done.
2 min read
The FashionTap Social-Networking App Bridges the Gap Between Tech and Fashion
These innovators describe what it's like to be entrepreneurs who've help unite the fashion industry with their new social platform.
2 min read
By 2019, Video Marketing Will Be Everything. You've Got to Get in on the Trend -- Now.
Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel outlines best practices for video marketing -- absolutely of the essence these days.
1 min read
Online Marketing Requires Baby Steps Before the Black Belt
Real-estate investors and Entrepreneur Network partners Chris Haddon and Jason Balin say start small when developing an online marketing strategy.
2 min read
6 Self-Awareness Exercises to Improve Your Life and Work
Thai Nguyen of the Utopian Life outlines ways to foster better self-awareness.
2 min read
When Should You Outsource Work? How Do You Stay Motivated? Click Play and Learn.
John T. Meyer of web-design company Lemonly answers some important entrepreneurial questions.
1 min read
Need Extra Cash While Building a Business? Tutor. Dog Sit. Drive for Uber.
Entrepreneur Network partners Brittney Castro and Jen Hacker outline ways to get your side hustle on while building your business.
2 min read
How to Build Your Following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat
Online marketing expert and Entrepreneur Network partner Michelle Held tells you how to manipulate these various social-media platforms.
2 min read
Why Entrepreneurship Is the Only Solution to Beating Inflation
Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David explains how to survive in a world where cost of living has buried income levels.
2 min read
What Does It Take to Be a Trend Trader? Watch This Video.
Entrepreneur Network partner and stock expert Akil Stokes of Trade Empowered takes you through the process of effective trend trading.
1 min read
All Entrepreneurs Need Is Just a Little Patience
Entrepreneur Network partner Alexandra Pierre stresses that you cannot be over-eager in achieving your goals.
2 min read
Adaptive Athlete Tim Morris Powers Through Life With 2 Arms Better Than Most With 4 Functioning Limbs
On this episode of 'Spartan UP!,' Morris talks about how a paralyzing accident propelled him into living life with passion.
2 min read
Social-Media Etiquette 101: Stop Sharing So Much and Never Air Your Dirty Laundry
Entrepreneur Network partners from 7Twelve Marketing share some quick tips to tactful social-media networking.
1 min read
Want to Stop Procrastinating? You Need to Shed Your Current Self-Image.
Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel wants you to think about who you need to become to reach your current goals.
2 min read
