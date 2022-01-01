Eshani Haque

United Airlines (UAL) to Add Flights to Las Vegas for CES 2022

Signaling recovery in business travel demand, United Airlines (UAL) looks to add 44 flights to Las Vegas for the CES 2022 event.

4 Prominent Stocks From the Prospering Trucking Industry

With strong freight demand and high trucking rates pointing to a healthy near-term outlook for the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry, ODFL, JBHT, KNX and ARCB are expected to make...

Delta (DAL) Signs SAF Deal Worth More Than $1B With Aemetis

Aemetis has to supply Delta (DAL) with 250 million gallons of blended fuel containing SAF over a period of 10 years, according to their agreement.

