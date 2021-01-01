Signing out of account, Standby...
Ethan Zuckerman
Latest
Facebook has a misinformation problem, and is blocking access to data about how much there is and who is affected
Not knowing how many posts people see on social media overall or where specific types of content get concentrated is keeping researchers in the dark about misinformation.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Arthur Langer
Workforce Development Expert and Professor
-
Kuba Jewgieniew
Founder and CEO
-
Nick Chernets
CEO of DataForSEO
-
Henny Yeshanew
Marketing Director, Consultant, Investor
-
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Katie Murphy
Founder & CEO of Expansion Group
-
Donna Peeples
CEO of Motivated, Inc.