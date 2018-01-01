Evan Carmichael

Evan Carmichael believes in entrepreneurs. At 19, he built then sold a biotech software company. At 22, he was a venture capitalist helping to raise $500,000 to $15 million. He now runs EvanCarmichael.com, a popular website for entrepreneurs. He breathes and bleeds entrepreneurship. He's obsessed, aiming to help one billion entrepreneurs and change the world. He has set two world records, uses a stand-up desk, rides a Vespa, raises funds for Kiva, wears five-toe shoes and created Entrepreneur trading cards. He speaks globally, but Toronto (#EntCity) is home. He loves being married, his son, salsa dancing, DJing, League of Legends and the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Founder of FedEx Shares His Top 10 Rules for Success
The Founder of FedEx Shares His Top 10 Rules for Success

Frederick W. Smith served in the marines, was an amateur pilot and is now a billionaire as head of Federal Express.
2 min read
How Billionaire Techpreneur Elon Musk Starts His Day
How Billionaire Techpreneur Elon Musk Starts His Day

Learn the morning routine of Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.
1 min read
7 Mistakes Standing Between You and Your Big Break
7 Mistakes Standing Between You and Your Big Break

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Evan Carmichael identifies what's holding you back.
2 min read
How to Hire a Developer When You Have No Money
How to Hire a Developer When You Have No Money

Are you in the early stages of your business and trying to cut down costs? Here are some ideas.
2 min read
10 Lessons on Perseverance From Barack Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio and Other Influential Leaders
10 Lessons on Perseverance From Barack Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio and Other Influential Leaders

In this video, these ten leaders will teach you a thing or two on perseverance, accepting rejection and climbing to the top.
2 min read
7 Signs You're Overworked and Need a Break
7 Signs You're Overworked and Need a Break

Sometimes, the hardest part of entrepreneurship is knowing when to stop.
2 min read
Steve Harvey's Top 10 Rules for Success
Steve Harvey's Top 10 Rules for Success

The successful talk show host was once homeless and worked various odd jobs until comedy and perseverance took him to the top.
2 min read
7 Things You Can Do Today to Make More Money Every Day
7 Things You Can Do Today to Make More Money Every Day

Make these shifts in your life right now and watch the wealth grow over the long term.
1 min read
Reporter-Turned-Billionaire VC Michael Moritz Shares His Top 10 Rules For Success
Reporter-Turned-Billionaire VC Michael Moritz Shares His Top 10 Rules For Success

This Welsh-born former Time magazine reporter has sought excellence, seized opportunity -- and learned from Steve Jobs, of course.
2 min read
Hillary Clinton's Top 10 Rules for Success
Hillary Clinton's Top 10 Rules for Success

Watch this video for tips on success from a woman who's been through it all.
2 min read
Identify With Extraordinary, Then Become Extraordinary
Identify With Extraordinary, Then Become Extraordinary

Mark Drager explains how identifying with just one word helped him build up a million-dollar video production business.
1 min read
Evan Carmichael Shares 10 Tips to Help You Become a Top YouTuber
Evan Carmichael Shares 10 Tips to Help You Become a Top YouTuber

Things like adding closed captioning, enforcing monetary product placement, and not being a copycat will help make you a YouTube guru.
1 min read
