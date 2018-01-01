Fahad-Quentin Bahar

Fahad-Quentin Bahar

Managing Director, Rhinos Middle East

Fahad-Quentin Bahar, Managing Director of Rhinos Middle East, helps customers digitize all aspects of their business and create lasting experiences for their own customers. Rhinos specializes in creating tailor made incentivization software, designed to maximize revenue opportunities and enhance employee performance.

More From Fahad-Quentin Bahar

Your Customers Owe You Nothing (But You Owe Them Your Loyalty)
Customer Loyalty

Your Customers Owe You Nothing (But You Owe Them Your Loyalty)

Customer loyalty in the current era is a rapidly changing space, with more and more companies building their own tech-driven programs, or leaning on an existing or open platform.
4 min read
Boosting Business Through Employee Incentivization
Managing Employees

Boosting Business Through Employee Incentivization

Your employees are the key to getting that sale over the line.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.