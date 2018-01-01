Faisal Ahmad

Faisal Ahmad

Contributor
Founder and CEO, BIS Research

Mohammad Faisal Ahmad is the Founder and CEO of BIS Research, a global market intelligence, research, and advisory company that helps businesses navigate through technological disruption. Faisal is responsible for the company’s overall cost and profit centres, developing its value propositions, and its strategic growth and partnerships. Faisal has been instrumental in creating a culture of ownership at every level of the organization, establishing high performance expectations throughout the team.

 

More From Faisal Ahmad

How Complex Matrices, Spotting Technology Trends and Market Forecasts Direct Businesses to Success
Technology

How Complex Matrices, Spotting Technology Trends and Market Forecasts Direct Businesses to Success

Businesses need to engage with the changing landscape of the industry they operate in, especially with respect to dealing with disruptive technologies
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.