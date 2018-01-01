Farrhad Acidwalla

Founder of Rockstah Media and CYBERNETIV DIGITAL

Farrhad Acidwalla (B.Com. LL.B.) is a 25-year-old Indian entrepreneur, investor and TEDx speaker. He started off as one of the youngest entrepreneurs in the world and is best known as the founder of Rockstah Media and CYBERNETIV DIGITAL. Farrhad has worked with leading global enterprises and influencers. He has led teams that have assisted in securing brands like Atlassian, Asus, Lenovo and Microsoft. Farrhad is a frequently invited speaker at several educational institutions across the country, including IITs and IIMs. He has been featured by CNN, DNA, The Times of India, The Telegraph (UK), and VOGUE India, to name a few.

Safeguarding Your Corporate Environment from Social Engineering
Social Engineering strategies are schemes used to exploit the human vulnerability factor – the weakest link in an organization - to gain access to sensitive data
