About FICS
FICS offers South Africa’s only Specialised Investigations franchise opportunity. Franchisees will preferably have a solid background in law, accounting or investigations. A FICS franchisee can look forward to earning passive income from our FICS App and have steady income streams from paralegal and administrative work done for Law Firms and Corporations.
More From FICS
Company Post South Africa
Satisfying A Key Niche
FICS managing director shares how his company can help you deal with highly-specialised business (and personal) legal matters.