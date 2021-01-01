Signing out of account, Standby...
Filippo Menczer
Latest
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified that the company's algorithms are dangerous – here's how they can manipulate you
You have evolved to tap into the wisdom of the crowds. But on social media, your cognitive biases can lead you astray, something organized disinformation campaigns count on.
More Authors You Might Like
-
amanda honig
Small and Medium-Sized Business Industry Lead
-
Matthew Berman
President of Emerald Digital & Ember Networks
-
Jeffrey Shaw
Small business consultant
-
Karen Spaeder
VP of Communications
-
Krista Mashore
CEO of Krista Mashore Coaching
-
Bhavik Sarkhedi
CEO of Write Right, Estorytellers, Taletel, Bloggism and Kalam Kagaz
-
Sumit Aneja
Chief Executive Officer of Voxco
-
Terry Tateossian
Founder