Fiona Greenland
Pandemic, war and environmental disaster push scientists to deliver quick answers – here's what it takes to do good science under pressure
Scientists can be asked to help find solutions during disasters. A study of how archaeologists worked on the problem of looting during the Syrian war offers lessons for science done...
