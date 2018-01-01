Originally from the UK, Fiona Swaffield has a proven track record in event organization and business management. Starting her career in restaurant management in Oxford, England, Fiona soon moved on to London’s club scene, where she spent many years as an after dark entrepreneur managing live music venues and nightlife hotspots.
In 2000, Fiona moved to Dubai, bringing her diverse experience and effervescent personality to the international hospitality and events industry, initially working for Le Meridien Mina Seyahi hotel, but soon taking the plunge to co-create her own highly successful events agency, Siren Events, which she continues to run now as event director and managing partner.After more than a decade in the region, Fiona had identified a gap in the market for the provision of premium quality driven business and lifestyle management services, becoming managing partner of My PA in 2014. This new venture sees Fiona manage a handpicked team of dedicated and personable consultants who bring the efficiency, insight and focus that she prides herself on, to every business the company works with.