Frank S. Jorga

Frank S. Jorga

Guest Writer
Co-CEO of WebID Solutions GmbH

More From Frank S. Jorga

Never Heard of 'eIDAS'? Here's Why This Regulation Will Benefit Europe's Cross-Border Economy
Regulations

Never Heard of 'eIDAS'? Here's Why This Regulation Will Benefit Europe's Cross-Border Economy

It is the common legal framework for trust services in the EU. Here is what you need to know about it.
6 min read