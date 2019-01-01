My Queue

G.K Kansal

Contributor
Head- Credit & Risks, Power2SME

About G.K Kansal

Ex Chief General Manager SME with experience of 40 years of working in the banking industry at various levels in different geographies, including four years at London Branch of State Bank of India. Specialised in retail banking, SME lending, credit Risk Management, Customer Engagement, and policy formulation. Skilled in change management, communication and Managing Human Resources, business development.

More From G.K Kansal

Why MSMEs are Not Darling of the Lenders
MSMEs

Why MSMEs are Not Darling of the Lenders

Banks remain cautious lenders to MSMEs and remain focused on the retail segment, the reason is obvious
6 min read