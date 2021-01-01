Signing out of account, Standby...
Gabriel Filippelli
A new, lower threshold for lead poisoning in children means more kids will get tested – but the ultimate solution is eliminating lead sources
The Centers for Disease Control has announced a new, stricter standard for lead poisoning in children, which will more than double the number of kids considered to have high blood...
