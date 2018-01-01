Ganesh Remani

Founder, KHELfit

Ganesh Remani is the Founder of KHELfit, a tech-enabled preventive healthcare, holistic family fitness program that focuses on developing fitness as a habit. The  entire program has been conceptualized, keeping in mind every other person, who aspires to stay fit and healthy but are unable to pursue the habit of being fit.

Ganesh holds a B-Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University, an MBA in Finance from T.A. Pai Management Institute where he graduated with a gold medal in finance in 1997.

How HealthTech can Change the Face of the Industry
How HealthTech can Change the Face of the Industry

The biggest concern is that cost of treatment is unaffordable for many, though there is significant growth in technology
