Gaurav Bahl is an architect from MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore and holds a Masters in Business Administration from MDI, Gurgaon as well as a Masters in Construction Management Programme from NICMAR, Pune. Before starting KOOLCHAS to diversify his portfolio, he started his R&D on the Food & Beverage Industry.



Koolchas is a new entrant in the F&B industry and is already dominating the Quick Meal scene with their 2 outlets in Gurugram

