Gaurav Dewan

Gaurav Dewan

Contributor
COO and Business Head, Travel Food Services
A seasoned business leader & a foodie at heart with consolidated 15+ years of experience in managing large scale business operations, marketing strategy and P&L responsibility. Proven track record of building performance driven teams and driving incremental revenue market share. Entrepreneurial bent of mind and a passion for mobilizing people for accomplishment of goals.
 

More From Gaurav Dewan

How the Food & Beverage Industry is Revolutionising India's Travel Sector
Travel

How the Food & Beverage Industry is Revolutionising India's Travel Sector

The Indian Food & Beverage (F&B) industry is currently seeing an annual CAGR at an upward of 36.34per cent, far surpassing the likes of the United States, Japan, and Germany
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.