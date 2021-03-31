Signing out of account, Standby...
Gaurav Mohta
Chief marketing officer, HomeFirst Finance Company
Latest
'Rate Of Interest Is the Only Deciding Factor For a Home Loan': Myth Buster
A low rate of interest simply implies that the interest per annum charged by the lender will be lower. While this seems to be ideal, the catch lies in the term 'per annum'
More Authors You Might Like
-
Thiago Sá Freire
CRO
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Ruslan Fazlyev
CEO of Ecwid, Inc.
-
Nate Gardner
Chief Customer Officer at MX
-
Reenita Malhotra Hora
CEO of Chapter by Episode Productions
-
Jason Portnoy
Founder of JPORT Media
-
Sathish Muthukrishnan
Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer of Ally Financial
-
Adrian Falk
Founder & CEO of Believe Advertising & PR