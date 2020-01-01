Gaurav Aidasani is the co-founder of Cosmos Group, an investment arm specializing in pre-seed and angel investments in the tech space. Cosmos focuses on investing in artificial intelligence, digital and martech. Gaurav is a member of Entrepreneurs Organization. He graduated from Babson College and has gone on to form several businesses in the digital media space.
Leadership
From The Locker Room To The Board Room: Lessons On Leadership From Watching The Arsenal Football Club
"When toplines are on the decline, bottom-lines seem challenging to manage, and the team feels rudderless, how can business owners reinvigorate their teams and revitalize the organization a la great football coaches? Here is my take."