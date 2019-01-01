About Gautam Kumar
Gautam Kumar is the co-founder and COO of FarEye, a mobility platform for business operations. A graduate from KIIT, Kumar’s efforts to address genuine issues bagged him the ‘Social innovator of India’ under 35 award by MIT. A keen speaker and learner, he believes in an ecosystem of free flow of knowledge and is always enthused by new ideas and partnerships.
