Gautam Kumar

Co-founder and COO, FarEye

About Gautam Kumar

Gautam Kumar is the co-founder and COO of FarEye, a mobility platform for business operations. A graduate from KIIT, Kumar’s efforts to address genuine issues bagged him the ‘Social innovator of India’ under 35 award by MIT. A keen speaker and learner, he believes in an ecosystem of free flow of knowledge and is always enthused by new ideas and partnerships.

Expansion

Winning With Customization: Lessons From A Startup's Expansion Into The Middle East's Logistics Sector

Known for its endless business opportunities, and boasting of many startup success stories, the Middle East is unique by its own right, and so are its supply chain and logistics challenges.
6 min read