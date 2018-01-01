Geetika Dayal

Executive Director, TiE Delhi-NCR

Geetika Dayal started her journey in the entrepreneurship sector in India in the 1990’s when entrepreneurship and startups were novel terms in the industry. After successfully making her mark in the industry with her entrepreneurship stint, Geetika was roped in at TiE in 2001 -the initial years of the its inception in India. In the last fifteen years, she has played a key role in driving a deep impact on the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem. She actively energizes activities for startups and entrepreneurs, alike to bridge the gap between them and policy makers, academicians, corporates and investors through TiE Delhi-NCR’s 100+ programs that span across the year.

 

Women Empowerment and Entrepreneurship; A Look at the Cracks that Still Exist
Women empowerment

Leading a protected life, women often refrain from risk undertaking which is an essential requisite of an enterprise.
