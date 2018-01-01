Gene Jiao

President at Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East & Africa
Gene Jiao is President, Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East & Africa.

More From Gene Jiao

Why The Consumer Is Huawei's Catalyst For Constant Innovation And Development
Smartphones

The pace of technological advancement in today's world has increased exponentially, leaving us with a constant yearning to see what tomorrow brings.
4 min read
The How-To: Growth Hacking For Success In International Markets
Technology

Five pointers to keep in mind when expanding your enterprise into new markets.
4 min read
Five Tips For Building Businesses Equipped For The Future
Growth Strategies

Today's success means nothing if you're not already building for tomorrow (and the day after).
4 min read
In The World Of Technology, You Are Only As Good As Your Next Innovation
Innovation

Much like the UAE's forward-thinking agenda, Huawei strives to be a leader in innovation.
4 min read
