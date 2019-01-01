My Queue

GG van Rooyen

GG van Rooyen

Entrepreneur Staff
Business Writer

About GG van Rooyen

GG van Rooyen is a business writer who has interviewed hundreds of entrepreneurs. He was the deputy editor of the award-winning Entrepreneur Magazine South Africa from 2015 to 2017.

More From GG van Rooyen

How To Tap Into Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding

How To Tap Into Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding is about more than simply raising quick cash for your business idea. The potential benefits extend far beyond launch capital. By tapping into the wisdom of the crowd, you can refine your product and discover a business model that really works - while also raising those funds you need to get started.
13 min read