Godwin Pinto

Business Head (Mobility), CMSS

Mr. Godwin Pinto, Business Head Mobility at CMSS, has been in the Information Technology sector since last 10+ years. Having done MBA in Marketing from Welingkar Institute of Management and Bachelors in IT, he has amix knowledge of both worlds.



Being an enterprise product architect during the intital 5 years of his career, he has been leading various large scale projects with the top organizations in India for their Human Resource and BFSI space. These include RBS India Mobile Banking, IndusIndOnTheGoHashtag Banking to name a few.

