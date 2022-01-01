Signing out of account, Standby...
Gordon D. Hoople
Latest
Future engineers need to understand their work's human impact – here's how my classes prepare students to tackle problems like climate change
Solving mathematical equations is only part of the job. Students should be spending more time thinking about the human dimensions of the problems they are trying to solve.
