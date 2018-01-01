Govinda Giri

Govinda Giri

Founder, Sagoon

Govinda Giri is the Founder of Sagoon, an online social commerce platform that share its revenue with every single user. As Sagoonchief architect, Govinda is responsible for setting the overall direction and product strategy of the company, managing the service and development of its core technology and infrastructure.

Govinda started his professional career as an IT engineer across major US corporations. Having over 15 years of valuable experience in Information Technology Enterprise Solutions with the US government and various other private companies, he has proven expertise in network designing and development of communication tools.

Why Indian Startups Want to Bring Silicon Valley's Social Media Culture in India?
Social media is changing everything about the way we interact with each other and how we spend our time alone at leisure.
5 min read
