Gurjodhpal Singh & Kumar Shekhar
CEO, Tide India & VP, Member Operations, Tide India
Latest
Key Challenges In Assessing Credit Risk For SMEs: A Wake Up Call In Digitalisation
Around 41 per cent of SMEs are out of funds or have less than a month of funds left to survive, while 49 per cent are planning to reduce their employee compensation and benefit costs
More Authors You Might Like
-
Ross Andrew Paquette
Founder and CEO of Maropost
-
Scott Bartnick
COO at Otter PR
-
Matt Tucker
CEO of Koan
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Olga Fleming
Investor | Entrepreneur | Lawyer | Author
-
Chas Fields
Senior Partner, HCM Advisory & Human Insights Group
-
-
Felix Velarde
Chairman and author