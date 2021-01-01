Gurjodhpal Singh & Kumar Shekhar


CEO, Tide India & VP, Member Operations, Tide India

Latest

News and Trends

Key Challenges In Assessing Credit Risk For SMEs: A Wake Up Call In Digitalisation

Around 41 per cent of SMEs are out of funds or have less than a month of funds left to survive, while 49 per cent are planning to reduce their employee compensation and benefit costs

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like