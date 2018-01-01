Gurmeet Chawla

Gurmeet Chawla

Guest Writer
Managing Director, Master Portfolio Services Ltd
Gurmeet Singh Chawla is a finance expert and is managing director, Master Portfolio Services Ltd, one of the leading financial services company in India. Chawla built the company from scratch in 1995, and has a large clientele list of over 15,000 in retails, 200 franchisees and over 100 corporates, with a business of over Rs 700 crore every day. 

More From Gurmeet Chawla

Why Entrepreneurs Need To Save And Invest Money
Entrepreneurs

Why Entrepreneurs Need To Save And Invest Money

aving and investing money is as important for an entrepreneur as his commitment to deliver value to his customer - Gurmeet Singh Chawla, MD, Master Portfolio Services Ltd
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.