Gurmeet Chawla

Guest Writer

Managing Director, Master Portfolio Services Ltd

Gurmeet Singh Chawla is a finance expert and is managing director, Master Portfolio Services Ltd, one of the leading financial services company in India. Chawla built the company from scratch in 1995, and has a large clientele list of over 15,000 in retails, 200 franchisees and over 100 corporates, with a business of over Rs 700 crore every day.