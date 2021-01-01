Hakim Lakdawala

Hakim Lakdawala

Group Promoter, Goodwill Developers

More From Hakim Lakdawala

How the Pandemic Has Given Rise To a More Digitally Equipped Real Estate Industry
Real Estate

How the Pandemic Has Given Rise To a More Digitally Equipped Real Estate Industry

The real estate market will adjust according to the positive impacts of digitisation
5 min read