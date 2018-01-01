Haresh Motirale, Founder Director - Haresh brings in strategic outlook to the agency coupled with an innovative intent and analytical understanding of project profitability only enriches the team Brandniti+Design.
An expert of real estate marketing, branding, sales, client servicing, business development, product designs and market analysis, having 18+ years of experience with corporates such as Peninsula Land Ltd., G: Corp Group and IL&FS. He was instrumental in executing sales of more than 3.0 MN sq. ft. Commercial & Residential space, achieving a total sales turnover of more than $100 MN in year 2006-07. Haresh has also successfully founded and launched last year 2017 his content marketing portal 9amstories.com
Considering that small agencies can't afford to have large teams, it's very important that they have water-tight processes and room for no error