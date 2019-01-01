Harshvardhan Chamria

As Chief Strategy Officer, Harsh drives strategy, new product launches, data-analytics, and business process re-engineering for Magma’s Mortgage and SME Loan verticals. Harsh is a Director on the board of Experian India Credit Bureau, and is a member of FICCI’s Fintech Committee. Harsh graduated from Cornell University, majoring in Electrical and Computer Engineering, and is an MBA from Stanford University.
