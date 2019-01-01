About Heather Baker
Heather Baker is the CEO and founder of Topline Comms, based in the UK and South Africa. She is a digital communications specialist, HubSpotter, blogger, and served as the president of the UK chapter of Entrepreneur’s Organisation in 2014 and 2015.
More From Heather Baker
Growth Strategies
How To Open An International Office
Moving into new markets can be a strong growth plan, but the foundation of international growth requires the business to maintain the same company culture across different regions.