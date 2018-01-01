Hemant Bishnoi

Hemant Bishnoi

Chief Operating Officer

Hemant Bishnoi is chief operating officer, Naaptol, one of the India’s leading online stores. 

More From Hemant Bishnoi

How to make your discounts and sales work best
Marketing

How to make your discounts and sales work best

Here's how to utilize your discount schemes best
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.