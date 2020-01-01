Hena Mehta

Previously at Goldman Sachs, Ezetap and Square, Hena has 10+ years’ experience in FinTech in software engineering and product management roles. She is the founder of Lean In Bangalore (affiliated with and recognized by Sheryl Sandberg's Lean In Foundation). She is a Wharton MBA and UPenn Computer Science major.

Basis is a one-of-its-kind financial platform, designed to simplify finances for the modern Indian woman. No matter where you are on your financial journey, we have something for you. With Basis, get access to a rich library of tailor-made content, resources that help you set financial goals, guided investment services and most importantly, a strong community you can count on.