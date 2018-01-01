Hersh Pitroda

Co-Founder Burosys

"What I lack in academia, I make up in experience", believes Hersh Pitroda. With more than 7 years of experience in the field of furniture, he is known for his tenacity and passion towards his work. Hersh continues to focus on what he wants and how he wants to impact lives, companies and fuel the growth within the organization through design and good products.

He is currently the co-founder of Burosys, a new age contemporary and modern furniture making company. In his earlier days, Hersh has also stint with LVHM PR and Manish Malhotra as a designer.

Challenges of Modern Furniture Designing
Furniture Industry

As the customer expectations rise, contemporary furniture making also needs to find solutions to the various challenges it is facing and important innovations they are bringing
