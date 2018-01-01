Hiba Balfaqih

Contributor

Founder, The Startup Factory

Hiba is a storyteller, an entrepreneur, a psychologist, and a whole bunch of other "cool" things. She is currently the founder and ShEO of The Startup Factory. She has experienced rock bottoms and sky highs in the business world. She learned so much about business and taking risks that the whole process made her want more than anything to help other people find their vibe and live their life creating their dream business. Hiba’s goal in 2018 is to ignite the fire of purpose in 100,000 people across the world.