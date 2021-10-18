Signing out of account, Standby...
Hillary A. Brown
Latest
How ‘managed retreat’ from climate change could revitalize rural America: Revisiting the Homestead Act
If rural communities plan carefully – and some already are – they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Matt Tucker
CEO of Koan
-
Matthew Berman
President of Emerald Digital & Ember Networks
-
Shai Zamanian
Managing Director at The American Legal Center
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Brian Burt
CEO of CANOPY Management
-
Bhavik Sarkhedi
CEO of Write Right, Estorytellers, Taletel, Bloggism and Kalam Kagaz
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Ryan McGrath
CEO + President of Asset Living