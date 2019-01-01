My Queue

Holly Maguire

Holly Maguire

Guest Writer
UK Managing Director at Superunion

About Holly Maguire

Holly Maguire is U.K. managing director at WPP global brand agency Superunion. Prior to this she was managing partner at BBH, held regional business development roles at Anomaly and isobar and further client leadership roles at CHI&Partners and McCann London.

More From Holly Maguire

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Gareth Southgate
Leadership

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Gareth Southgate

Those starting a business should commit to kindness and be a bit more like current Men's England football manager Gareth Southgate.
6 min read