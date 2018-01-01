Houssam Nasrawin

Houssam Nasrawin

President of Arab Business Leaders
Houssam Nasrawin is the President of Arab Business Leaders and the CEO of Gulf Development Company (GDC) Partners.

More From Houssam Nasrawin

Entrepreneurship Is The Key For A Brighter Future In The MENA Region
Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship Is The Key For A Brighter Future In The MENA Region

Governments in the MENA region must understand that fostering entrepreneurship is vital to solve unemployment and avoid social turmoil.
10 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.