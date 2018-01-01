Head of Curriculum at Fazlani L'Academie Globale and the DY Patil International School Network

Mr Husien Dohadwalla is a young edupreneur and international educationist from Mumbai. As the Head of Curriculum – Middle, Secondary and High School — at the Fazlani L’Academie Globale and the DY Patil International School Network, he has made immense contributions to the education sector, for which he has received the ‘Edupreneur of the Year 2017’ award by Assocham India. In a country where there are more job seekers than jobs, Mr. Dohadwalla is working towards the development of entrepreneurship courses in IB schools, to help create more entrepreneurs. He is a part of the IB Educator Network for the Asia Pacific Region, and has been appointed IB Diploma head in the year 2013, making him one of the youngest people to hold this prestigious position. He is well known for his leading workshops, inspections and is also a reader for the curriculum for numerous IB institutions.

He holds a Master’s degree in Education and is the alumni of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C). He has also pursued an Entrepreneurship course from the Jonkoping International Business School, in Sweden. Mr. Husien is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).