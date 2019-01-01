About Hyundai
Hyundai Automotive South Africa in partnership with Motus Corporation will ensure that the needs of all our customers are met and that the highest level of service is provided. Hyundai SA will ensure that every aspect of the motor ownership experience is in place; from the purchase, to servicing and parts availability. Since inception, Hyundai SA has established a network of over 110 dealerships in Southern Africa, including Namibia and Botswana. Hyundai has a wide range of products and have a particularly good name for maintaining high customer service standards.
With Hyundai's New EX8 Mighty Truck You Can Move Mightier Loads
Hyundai Automotive South Africa's commercial vehicle range has received a healthy injection with the launch of the new EX8 Mighty truck, boasting several new features and an industry-leading factory warranty that makes it a formidable contender in its market segment.