Ibrahim Colak

Contributor
Founder and CEO, mrUsta

Ibrahim Colak is the founder and CEO of mrUsta, an online marketplace that connects customers to trusted Ustas (services providers) efficiently, in a transparent and convenient way.

More From Ibrahim Colak

A Pound Of Cure: How To Protect Your Brand From The Unexpected
Crisis Management

As American founding father Ben Franklin famously said, "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," and there are steps you can take right now to plan for the unexpected, protect your brand and preserve your own reputation as a business owner.
7 min read
Five Ways Your Business Can Carve Out A Role In The Community
Branding

Your brand is human, and just like any person, you live off the engagement and interaction with other humans within your community.
5 min read
