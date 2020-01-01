About Ilenia Vidili
Ilenia Vidili is a customer-centricity advisor, keynote speaker, author. She’s been advising business leaders on how to embrace customer-centricity as the key that unlocks the future of businesses. Her new book ‘Journey to Centricity’ is out in spring 2021. She worked with NEC, Bayer, ARM and more.
Customer-Centricity as a Business Mission
While it is a widely spread board-room buzzword, the reality is that it is not as widely applied. Customer-centricity is easier said than done.