Signing out of account, Standby...
Inna Ushakova
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO
Inna Ushakova is the co-founder and CEO of Scalarr, a company focused on creating the most advanced, accurate and effective AI-powered suite of solutions that range from sophisticated anti-fraud detection, to edge cybersecurity, to automated playtesting. Previously, Ushakova co-founded and ran ZENNA, a mobile-ad agency. When she's not captaining Scalarr, she loves to spend her time with her husband and baby.
Follow Inna Ushakova on Social
Latest
Stop Fearing Your Mistakes and Start to Innovate
As the world continues to grapple with a pandemic, innovation remains critical. Here's how to get the results you want to see.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Lucas Miller
Founder of Echelon Copy LLC
-
Christian Anderson (Trust'N)
Owner & President of Lost Boy Entertainment Company
-
-
Emily Washcovick
Senior Field Marketing Manager and Small Business Expert
-
Zac Almeida
CEO of The SEO Hustler
-
Adnan Durrani
Founder and CEO of Saffron Road Foods
-
Tarun Kumar Bansal
Intellectual Property Strategist
-
Adrian Falk
Founder & CEO of Believe Advertising & PR