Inna Ushakova is the co-founder and CEO of Scalarr, a company focused on creating the most advanced, accurate and effective AI-powered suite of solutions that range from sophisticated anti-fraud detection, to edge cybersecurity, to automated playtesting. Previously, Ushakova co-founded and ran ZENNA, a mobile-ad agency. When she's not captaining Scalarr, she loves to spend her time with her husband and baby.

https://scalarr.io/