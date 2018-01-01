Irfan Shah

Irfan Shah

VP Engineering at GO-JEK India
Irfan Shah is a Programmer with over a decade of consulting experience in the creation of large-scale distributed architectures. Currently Leading a team in building GO-PAY, a leading Digital Wallet/payments platform in Indonesia.

More From Irfan Shah

Future-Proof Your Career with the Right Attitude and Willingness to Learn
Career Growth

Future-Proof Your Career with the Right Attitude and Willingness to Learn

A belief that work is a craft, workers being craftsmen, and an undying eagerness to learn new languages, tools will stand one in good stead
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.