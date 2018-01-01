Irfan Shah

Career Growth
Future-Proof Your Career with the Right Attitude and Willingness to Learn
A belief that work is a craft, workers being craftsmen, and an undying eagerness to learn new languages, tools will stand one in good stead
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.