Signing out of account, Standby...
Ivan Anishchenko
Latest
When researchers don't have the proteins they need, they can get AI to 'hallucinate' new structures
Using a form of artificial intelligence called deep neural networks, researchers can generate new proteins from scratch without having to consult nature.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Josh Steimle
Speaker, writer and entrepreneur
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Jessica Wong
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital
-
Matt Giffune
Co-founder at Occupier
-
Lyle D. Solomon
Principal Attorney of Oak View Law Group
-
Leonardo Mattiazzi
EVP, Global Innovation at CI&T
-
Valentina Fomenko
Founder and CEO of Strategy DNA
-
Erika Lance
Chief HR Officer